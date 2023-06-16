New Suit - Employment

Bimbo Bakeries USA sued Local 111 of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, arises from a dispute over the plaintiff's non-payment of Earned Work Credits after switching employees to a Monday-through-Friday schedule. The suit challenges an underlying arbitrator's decision to award Earned Work Credits to employees on the Monday-through-Friday schedule. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00610, Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. v. Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, Local 111.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 16, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

Bakery, Confectionery, and Tobacco Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, Local 111

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations