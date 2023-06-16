Bimbo Bakeries USA sued Local 111 of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, arises from a dispute over the plaintiff's non-payment of Earned Work Credits after switching employees to a Monday-through-Friday schedule. The suit challenges an underlying arbitrator's decision to award Earned Work Credits to employees on the Monday-through-Friday schedule. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00610, Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. v. Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, Local 111.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 16, 2023, 1:22 PM