Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod attorneys have secured a $4.6 million verdict in a construction defect case involving a mansion owned by a Bank of America executive. It's a case that serves as a warning to new-to-market builders who take on a project in South Florida and could prompt the Legislature to revisit the experience requirements for obtaining a contractor's license in Florida.

October 27, 2022, 3:30 PM