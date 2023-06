News From Law.com

Miami-based Bilzin Sumberg announced its latest talent acquisition with a partner set to help fill its real estate bench. Joseph Hernandez is joining the firm after over 11 years at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman, where he chaired its real estate practice. In joining Bilzin Sumberg, Hernandez is eyeing a wave of developers looking to buy out deteriorating condominiums for redevelopment.

June 05, 2023, 7:17 PM

