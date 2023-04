News From Law.com

After serving as judge for about 12 years, former Florida Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman is heading back to private practice with South Florida's Bilzin Sumberg. Hanzman announced the end of his public career shortly after presiding over the cases stemming from the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside came to a conclusion.

April 03, 2023, 3:29 PM

