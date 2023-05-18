Bilzin Sumberg Founding Partner Died | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Alan D. Axelrod, the corporate and securities group chair and a partner at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod in Miami, who stayed out of the limelight throughout his legal career, died Tuesday from a heart attack in his office. He was 72 years old. "There was no client or matter too large or complex for Alan," said Al Dotson Jr., the managing partner at Bilzin Sumberg. "Anyone who had the pleasure of working with Alan will remember him for his expansive knowledge of the law and his unmatched commitment to client service."

