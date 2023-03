Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Specialty Insurance, United Specialty Insurance and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Bilu Law on behalf of Bilu Equity and Bilu Holdings. The case is 0:23-cv-60632, Bilu Equity LLC et al. v. Arch Specialty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Bilu Equity LLC

Bilu Holdings, Inc.

defendants

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number B1776BP20230M002

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute