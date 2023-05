New Suit - Employment

Alliance Data Systems, a provider of private-label credit cards and marketing services, was sued Friday in Missouri Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00341, Billups v. ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.

Jacquelyn Billups

Cornerstone Law Firm

ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination