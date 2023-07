New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court. The lawsuit, for fire damage claims, was brought by Gower Law on behalf of Danny J. Billow Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01078, Billow v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

July 24, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Danny J. Billow, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Gower Law LLC

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute