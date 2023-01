New Suit - Employment

Cedar Fair, a theme park chain headquartered in Ohio, and Magnum Management Corp. were sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Attorney on behalf of Jay Billnitzer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00065, Billnitzer v. Cedar Fair, L.P. et al.