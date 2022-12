Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kelley Kronenberg on Friday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Allied Trust Insurance Co. and Carrington Mortgage Services to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Gary Billiot, Tiffany Billiot and Morris Bart LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05187, Billiot et al v. Allied Trust Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 3:22 PM