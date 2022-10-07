Billions in Compensatory Damages Requested in Alex Jones Tri...

News From Law.com

In closing arguments in the damages phase of Alex Jones's civil trial Thursday, the plaintiffs' lawyers asked the jury to award $8.2 billion in compensatory damages—$550 million for each of the 15 plaintiffs—for their defamation claims. In response, Jones' defense attorney Norm Pattis argued for the jurors to view the evidence dispassionately for "equal justice under the law." Josh Koskoff, representing the plaintiffs, led the rebuttal, and said Pattis' argument was insulting to the families.

Connecticut

October 07, 2022, 3:11 PM