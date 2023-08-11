Billions at stake as Boies Schiller and Quinn Emanuel Face O...

News From Law.com

Two global giants of sports merchandise, sports card and memorabilia are duking it out in federal court over U.S. antitrust practices, with billions of dollars at stake, attorneys say. And they've hired powerful law firms for the fight. Panini America Inc. continued a legal battle with an antitrust lawsuit filed Thursday in a Tampa federal court against Fanatics Inc., alleging Fanatics engaged in "calculated, intentional, anticompetitive conduct" to establish a monopoly in the trading card industry when it bought card maker Topps last year.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 11, 2023, 10:11 AM

nature of claim: /