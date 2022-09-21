Billion With a B: Jurors Put Philip Morris on the Hook With ...

News From Law.com

A Miami, Florida, attorney led the litigation for the estate of a deceased smoker against Big Tobacco, and walked away from a Massachusetts state court after a 14-day trial with a billion-dollar plus jury award consisting of punitive and compensatory damages. Among the most damning parts of the trial was when Randy Rosenblum—a partner at Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein who represented the estate of Barbara Ellen Fontaine—pointed out that defendant Phillip Morris USA Inc. had a "de-nicotinized" cigarettes for insiders. These cigarettes allegedly reduced the likelihood of addiction, making it easier to quit, the attorney argued.

September 21, 2022, 3:39 PM