Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Union Pacific, John Simien d/b/a Simien 6 Trucking and Dustin Kebodeaux to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a train collision, was filed by McMath Woods and Kujawski & Associates on behalf of Kenneth Billingsley. The case is 4:23-cv-00066, Billingsley v. Union Pacific Railroad Co. et al.