New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Harley-Davidson was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court for claims under the Magnsuon-Moss Warranty Act. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Reardon Scanlon LLP, arises over an allegedly unlawful repair restriction on Harley-Davidson motorcycles that results in voiding the warranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11747, Billings v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC.

Automotive

October 13, 2022, 7:09 PM