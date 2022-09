Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baum Glass Jayne & Carwile on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against FCA US and Landers Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Norman to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Louis M. Green on behalf of Pat Billings and Tara Billings. The case is 5:22-cv-00803, Billings et al v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

September 12, 2022, 7:49 PM