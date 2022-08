News From Law.com

Atlanta law firms had the largest billing rate increases across the country in the first half of the year, according to new survey results. Among six Atlanta law firms surveyed, rate increases were up an average of 12%, the highest among various regions studied by Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group's six-month survey results. That's double the national average increase of about 5.8%

