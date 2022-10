News From Law.com

Billing rates have increased across all timekeeper levels in 2022, but not as much as last year and not enough to keep pace with inflation, according to multiple reports this week. The average billing rate for partners in the United States this year is about $749 per hour -- an increase of about 1.5% from last year, according to a forthcoming report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. Last year the partner rate rose by about 4.7%.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 12, 2022, 5:00 AM