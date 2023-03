New Suit

Wells Fargo Securities was sued Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court case was filed by Gessner Law and Singer Deutsch LLP on behalf of a former managing director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to age- and disability-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00160, Billesdon v. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 14, 2023, 3:57 PM