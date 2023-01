New Suit - Trade Secrets

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of Bill.com. The suit accuses Danielle Cox, former director of IT for the plaintiff, of surreptitiously downloading approximately 5,800 from her supervisor as well as other communications from colleagues in order to misappropriate a 'massive volume' of proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Bill.com v. Cox.

Business Services

January 11, 2023, 7:58 PM