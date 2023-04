News From Law.com

California lawmakers on Tuesday moved to name a corner of the state's Capitol grounds for the late Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird, approving a resolution that would create one of the only public monuments to the ground-breaking, controversial jurist. Senate Concurrent Resolution 47 would name a section of the Capitol's World Peace Garden the Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird Justice For All Plaza.

California

April 25, 2023, 6:40 PM

