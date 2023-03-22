Bill Would Allow Electronic Recording in All Civil Cases | L...

News From Law.com

Newly amended legislation would authorize California courts to electronically record all civil proceedings, putting into political play a key Judicial Council priority and setting up a potentially bitter battle with certified shorthand reporters. Senate Bill 662, introduced by Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, would expand the use of electronic recording beyond the limited civil, infraction and misdemeanor matters where it's currently allowed when certified reporters are not available.

California

March 22, 2023, 1:53 PM

nature of claim: /