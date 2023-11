News From Law.com

A newly-enacted measure—signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul—appears to give more teeth to winners of public sector arbitration awards, according to key lawmakers. A technical amendment to civil practice law and rules, provides that a court will confirm an award upon the application of a party within a year after its delivery to the party, unless an application to vacate or modify the award is made within 90 days after the delivery of the award.

New York

November 28, 2023, 12:28 PM

nature of claim: /