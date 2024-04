News From Law.com

A Southern California lawmaker has shelved a bill that would have required attorneys to attest whether they used generative artificial intelligence while drafting a broad range of documents. An aide to Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal confirmed that AB 2811 will not move this year so that the Long Beach Democrat can work with lawyers and judges on the measure in hopes of advancing it next year.

AI & Automation

April 26, 2024, 4:07 PM

