News From Law.com

A New York State senator filed a bill on Wednesday that would allow certain pistol-permit-carrying judges to bring their guns to court, after state gun reform laws disarmed them. Sen. George Borrello, R-Jamestown, said the filing is in response to New York gun laws that were bolstered in 2022 by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democratic-controlled Legislature, which included courts as "sensitive locations."

New York

August 16, 2023, 6:01 PM

nature of claim: /