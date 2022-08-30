Bill Extending Remote Court Access in Civil Cases Dies in Le...

News From Law.com

State senators on Tuesday killed legislation to extend the use of remote proceedings in civil cases after the Assembly attached hostile amendments that the bill's author said were unacceptable. The defeat of SB 848 means the legal authority to conduct hearings and trials with parties in civil matters appearing by video—a practice that grew in popularity and practice during the COVID-19 pandemic—will end on June 30, 2023, unless lawmakers can strike a deal with critics before then.

California

August 30, 2022, 4:16 PM