A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey has rejected Bill Cosby's motion to dismiss a suit stemming from the comedian's alleged sexual assault of an aspiring actress. Cosby claimed the suit should be dismissed because the alleged victim, Lili Bernard, is not covered by a New Jersey law extending the statute of limitations for injuries related to sexual assault. But Senior U.S. Judge Noel Hillman rejected Cosby's claims that the law was inapplicable, because Bernard was an adult at the time of the alleged assault and because Cosby was not charged criminally.

New Jersey

January 04, 2023, 1:56 PM