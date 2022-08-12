Bill Cosby Faces New Challenge in Sexual Assault Suit, as Co...

News From Law.com

Bill Cosby's bid to defeat a sexual assault suit by actress Lili Bernard just got more complicated, after an organization headed by University of Pennsylvania professor Marci Hamilton took aim at his defense theory. Senior U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman allowed Hamilton's group, Child USA, to join the case as amicus on Thursday. On the same day, Child USA submitted a 53-page brief opposing Cosby's motion to dismiss the suit. Doing battle with Hamilton will add to the challenges facing Cosby in the case.

August 12, 2022, 2:01 PM