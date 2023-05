New Suit - Employment

The University of Pittsburgh and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by O'Hanlon Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming a racially hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00770, Bility v. University Of Pittsburgh et al.

Education

May 10, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Moses T. Bility

Plaintiffs

The O'Hanlon Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

University Of Pittsburgh

Dean Donald Burke

Dean Maureen Lichtveld

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination