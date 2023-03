New Suit

Assurant subsidiary, American Security Insurance Co., was sued Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The suit, for a disputed water damage claim, was filed by Bonaparte & Bonaparte on behalf of Eda Bilir and Russell Messner. American Security Insurance Co. is represented by Kilmer Voorhees & Laurick. The case is 3:23-cv-00446, Bilir et al v. American Security Insurance Company.

