Who Got The Work

Zachary B. Busey of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Covetrus, a provider of products, services and technology for veterinary practices, in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed April 1 in Mississippi Northern District Court by the Steve Wilson Firm and the Gulotta Firm on behalf of a distributions center manager who claims that he was subject to discrimination based on race and national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 3:24-cv-00076, Bike v. Covetrus, Inc.

Business Services

May 16, 2024, 12:10 PM

