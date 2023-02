New Suit - Contract

Snell & Wilmer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court seeking approximately $4 million on behalf of Singapore-headquartered BIHQ PTE Ltd. The complaint brings claims against Alo Yoga and Color Image Apparel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01426, Bihq PTE Ltd. v. Alo, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 24, 2023, 7:49 PM