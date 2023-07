New Suit - Employment

JPMorgan Chase was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully denied a remote midlevel technician position with JPMorgan due to his race, religion and national origin status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06026, Biguvu v. JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Paul Biguvu

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination