Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance and Hiscox Insurance Company to Hawaii District Court. The complaint, filed by Tamashiro Sogi & Bonner on behalf of Ian Bigelow, seeks a judgment that the insurers had obligations to provide Bigelow with a defense and indemnity in underlying litigation by a former employer. The suit seeks to recover $880,000 in losses. The case is 1:22-cv-00545, Bigelow v. Great American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 9:29 AM