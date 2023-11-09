Who Got The Work

Eric R. Magnus of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for heating, ventilation and air conditioning provider Gerralds Mechanical Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 22 in Georgia Southern District Court by the Leach Firm on behalf of an administrative assistant who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after being told to stay at home after taking time off to deal with a miscarriage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00276, Bigelow v. Gerralds Mechanical Services, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 09, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesslyn Bigelow

Plaintiffs

The Leach Firm, P.A.

defendants

Gerralds Mechanical Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA