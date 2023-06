New Suit

Big Z H LLC d/b/a Brothers of Chalmette, Amna Hijaz Hamad and Ziad Hatem Hamad filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Phelps Dunbar, accuses the defendant of wrongfully disqualifying the plaintiffs from participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The case is 2:23-cv-02055, Big Z H LLC et al. v. United States of America.

Government

June 14, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Amna Hijaz Hamad

Big Z H, LLC

Ziad Hatem Hamad

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 890/