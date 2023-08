News From Law.com

In a ruling that is being lauded by family law practitioners around the state, the New Jersey Supreme Court has held that, to make a prima facie showing of co-habitation, a party seeking to terminate alimony does not need to satisfy all the co-habitation factors in either "Konzelman v. Konzelman" or in the state alimony statute.

August 09, 2023, 12:02 PM

