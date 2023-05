New Suit - Patent

Uber was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, brought by Eureka Intellectual Property Law on behalf of sensor-based technology provider Big Will Enterprises Inc., asserts six patents related to sensor data on wireless communication devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00403, Big Will Enterprises Inc. v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

Technology

May 25, 2023, 6:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Big Will Enterprises Inc.

Brett T. Cooke, Law Office

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims