New Suit - Patent

Allstate was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Saturday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Eureka Intellectual Property Law on behalf of sensor technology company Big Will Enterprises Inc. The suit contends that Allstate's 'Drivewise' mobile application uses accelerometers and gyroscopes that monitor the driver's movements in alleged infringement of the plaintiff's six asserted patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00090, Big Will Enterprises, Inc. v. The Allstate Corporation et al.