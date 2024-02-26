Who Got The Work

Ricardo Bonilla, Neil J. McNabnay, Alexander H. Martin and Rodeen Talebi of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for SafeDrivePod International in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 11 in Texas Western District Court by Eureka Intellectual Property Law on behalf of Big Will Enterprises, asserts five patents related to targeted advertisement. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Lane, is 1:24-cv-00042, Big Will Enterprises Inc. v. SafeDrivePod International B.V.

Technology

February 26, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Big Will Enterprises Inc.

Plaintiffs

Brett T. Cooke, Law Office

defendants

SafeDrivePod International B.V.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims