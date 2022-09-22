New Suit - Patent

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Brett T. Cooke on behalf of Big Will Enterprises Inc., asserts six patents related to electronic messaging technologies used to accurately identify motion activity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00993, Big Will Enterprises Inc. v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 5:16 AM