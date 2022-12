News From Law.com

COVID, Kathi Vidal and Judges Alan Albright and Colm Connolly put a charge into intellectual property in 2022. A Virginia trade secret decision made the biggest jury trial splash, while the Federal Circuit poured cold water on the idea of artificially intelligent machines being named inventors. All was quiet at the Supreme Court, where the most consequential IP decision was the case the court didn't take.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 22, 2022, 9:10 AM