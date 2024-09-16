Who Got The Work

Adam Hutchinson and Joseph W. Guzzetta of Severson & Werson have entered an appearance for Centrex Software in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed July 31 in New York Eastern District Court by Schwartz Ettenger PLLC on behalf of Big Think Capital Inc., accuses the defendants of breaching a software subscription & license agreement by leaking the plaintiff's merchant and customer data. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:24-cv-05363, Big Think Capital, Inc. v. Centrex Software LLC et al.

Automotive

September 16, 2024, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Big Think Capital, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Schwartz Ettenger, PLLC

Defendants

Forth, Inc

Centrex Software LLC

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract