Big Tech to Big Law: Is the Compensation Gap Closing? | Law....

News From Law.com

The once-massive pay gap between Big Law and Big Tech is narrowing, and lawyers for technology companies are increasingly migrating to law firms to take advantage of swelling salaries. In just the last month, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher hired Google's former chief privacy officer Keith Enright in Palo Alto; Freshfields brought on former general counsel for startup accelerator Y Combinator Nicole Cadman in Silicon Valley and hired former Google competition lawyer Kevin Yingling to its antitrust practice; and Weil Gotshal & Manges hired former Amazon antitrust lawyer Jasmine Rosner as a partner.

Technology

September 27, 2024, 7:18 AM