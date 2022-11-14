Big Tech Is Watching Us: Google Agrees to Pay Largest Privac...

News From Law.com

Forty attorneys general secured what one attorney general calls "the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history" with Google. The $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking setting requires more transparency in tracking practices. According to the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google misled consumers to believe they opted out of location tracking, when in reality, another setting existed in Web & App activity that also collected location information.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 2:36 PM