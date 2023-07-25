Big Tech Appeals Casino App Ruling: Grave Harm to the Intern...

News From Law.com

Apple, Google and Facebook's Meta Platforms filed opening briefs on Monday asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to reverse a 2022 decision finding them liable for gambling losses of users of their casino-style apps. The appeals come a few months after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to tweak the protections to tech companies outlined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The appeals compared casino app currency to Pac-Man ghosts and Mario Bros coins.

California

July 25, 2023, 5:50 PM

