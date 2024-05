News From Law.com

Dell Technologies General Counsel Richard Rothberg earned $7.0 million in compensation in the fiscal year that ended Feb. 2, making him the company's fourth-highest-paid executive. Rothberg's pay was disclosed in a proxy statement the Round Rock, Texas-based personal computer maker filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

May 20, 2024, 3:24 PM

