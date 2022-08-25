Big Relief to Lawyers: Faster Dockets Emerge as Pandemic Rul...

News From Law.com

Orders to rescind many precautions adopted during the pandemic have raised hopes among some lawyers that New Jersey's federal and state courts will get back to their full capacity for trials and hearings. The news that most COVID precautions were being retired from courts is a major step in the return to normalcy, coming after two years of sometimes contentious precautions and revised procedures. Courthouses have been holding a limited number of trials and proceedings in order to ensure jurors are safe and to prevent crowding in courthouses.

August 25, 2022, 5:32 PM