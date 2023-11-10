Big Pharma Hires Day Pitney and Quinn Emanuel to Fend off th...

News From Law.com

Day Pitney and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan brought claims on behalf of SCA Pharmaceuticals LLC, contesting the federal government's forced closure of a manufacturing facility. This complaint was surfaced on Law.com Radar. SCA, a pharmaceutical compounder that provides ready-to-administer doses of injectable and infusible pharmaceuticals nationwide, filed a lawsuit in Connecticut District Court against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 10, 2023, 2:23 PM

