When 2023 started, working in the office just a couple of days a week was the norm, but law firms wanted more. 2023 saw several elite law firms move to require four days in the office, citing the benefits of mentorship, training and cohesiveness, and other firms were in the news for tying office attendance to compensation and bonuses.

December 20, 2023, 4:00 AM

